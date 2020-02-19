Swami Giri proposes Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas chief to lead Ram Temple Trust

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Swami Govind Dev Giri, a member of the Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, constituted to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Wednesday proposed the name of Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas chief Nritya Gopal Das to lead the trust.

Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a 15-member trust mandated by the Union government to oversee building of the temple in Ayodhya.

The date for commencing the temple's construction is expected to be finalised during the first meeting of the trust, scheduled here today and two prominent practising Hindus, are likely to be nominated by the board of trustees.

Tuning emotional on the candidature of Das, Giri demanded that he should not just be included in the trust but also be made the head of it.

"I would like to say that Das is among the most respected members in the trust. He should be asked to lead the trust and we will follow him. He has contributed his life for construction of Ram temple," Giri said.

Sources also claimed that Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Champat Rai who oversaw the case in court is likely to be included in trust as well.

It was reported that Gopal Das was upset after his name did not feature in the list of people made part of the trust entrusted to build the Ram temple. Whereas Rai kept himself busy with the task of firefighting within the ranks after many names did not feature in the list.

Speaking about the agenda for the first meet of trust, one of its members, said: "We would pay tribute to those who have struggled and sacrifice themselves for Ram temple till 1987 and we would also pay tribute to those who have contributed towards the building of this temple in modern times."

The second important task would be to select our members, he said.

"We are yet not 15 in number. We would dwell upon the names. Then after completing the trust, we would zero in on the office and bank account and signatories for the temple. Then we will elect our office bearers. We will decide on venues as well and finalise a date for temple construction. We would thank the Supreme Court and government as well. Our meetings should happen in Ayodhya as well," Giri said.

Swami Govind Dev Giri said he believes that members of the trust will finalise the construction date of the temple today.

"People across the world are waiting for it. We have to think practically. It is almost sure that temple will be constructed on the same design proposed by VHP," claimed the seer.

Giri said he will suggest the trust members to exhibit the remains of the temple excavated below it.

"The excavation conducted in Ayodhya as per the requirements of evidence to be presented in the court case. We expect that we would find much more when do full excavation. In Burma, there is a pagoda and in Italy, there is a magnificent church. Both these structures have done a presentation in the basement about the heritage structure. We too should put up excavated rocks as a presentation or present the then structure and build a new one on it," he said. (ANI)

