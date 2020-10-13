Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple reopens in evening hours

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in East Delhi re-opened for devotees between 5 pm and 6.30 pm on Tuesday after months of being closed due to conditions created by COVID-19.

The temple administration ensured that devotes follow all COVID-19 protocols. The visitors were asked to follow social distancing and their thermal scanning was done before entry inside the temple premises.

The visitors also expressed happiness on the reopening of the temple.



"I pray to God that this pandemic ends as soon as possible," a visitor told ANI.

For now, only the musical fountain area has been opened for visitors while the exhibition hall will remain closed till further notice.

The temple authorities had earlier given information to devotees about timings for entry. (ANI)

