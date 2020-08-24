Swaminarayan temple submerged after heavy rain in Rajkot

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Parts of BAPS Swaminarayan temple, located in Gondal city of Rajkot district, were submerged in water following heavy rains in the area on Monday.

Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was reported in several areas of Bhuj due to heavy rainfall.

Earlier in the day, 14 gates of the Motisar Dam in Rajkot district were opened to release water, officials said.

As several parts of Gujarat have been receiving incessant rainfall during the past few days, Triveni Thanga dam in Surendranagar was overflowing on Monday. Surendranagar district is also facing the problem of waterlogging following heavy downpour in the area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat. (ANI)

