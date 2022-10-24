Swapna Suresh accuses CPIM leaders for allegedly asking sexual favors

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 24 (ANI): The prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh has accused former CPIM Ministers for asking sexual favors.

"Former Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, former Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran, they have made sexual advances to me. They have approached me. They have unethically behaved to some extent over the phone, even face to face which is not appropriate or not unethical for people in such positions, people who are ministers, people who are actually ruling the state," Swapna said.

"An indirect advance was made by Dr Thomas Issac, the then finance minister. That was definitely an indirect advance. He definitely invited me. According to me, he made indirect advances and the other two were very direct. Pathetic, frustrated, unethical people," Swapna further added.

Swapna further stated that she has enough evidence against them but has never used any unfair means. " I drew a line, I did shout at them, I warned them. I did not have any agenda or intentions. If I had intentions, I would have definitely used the evidence to blackmail them.



Because I have every evidence, Whatsapp chats, phone conversations. Some of them are still with investigative agencies as well. They can never say they haven't done all these things. I did not have any agenda, so I have not used it."

"We expect these kind of people to behave responsibly. Because we ladies, young children, girls are dependent on them. When somebody approaches them for something, if they are behaving in such a manner, its very shocking," further added.

Both Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan challenged the state government to first file cases against the CPIM leaders.

"The CPM and the central BJP leadership have entered into an agreement to not take any further action," Satheesan said.

"Swapna's allegations against CPM leaders seem serious and the police should register a case against the former ministers and former speaker.", Sudhakaran said. (ANI)

