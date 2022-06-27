Swapna Suresh files anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC on conspiracy case against her by KT Jaleel

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 27 (ANI): Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case filed an anticipatory bail plea in Kerala High Court on the conspiracy case registered against her on the complaint of MLA and former minister KT Jaleel.

Thiruvananthapuram cantonment police have registered a case against Swapna on Jaleel's complaint on June 8 this year seeking a probe into the charges made by Swapna Suresh against him in the Gold Smuggling Case and alleged that she conspired and made defaming statements against him.

The police registered the case under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) against her.

Earlier on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case for almost five and a half hours.

On Wednesday, the federal agency also interrogated Suresh for five and a half hours. So, 11 hours has completed for interrogation on these two consecutive days.

ED interrogated her with respect to her 164 statement at the court and allegations against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family became controversial.

Suresh had revealed that she has declared in court the involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his wife, and daughter in the matter.

The Kerala gold smuggling case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. It had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs department in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2019. (ANI)