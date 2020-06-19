Swarms of locusts attack several villages in MP's Sheopur

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Swarms of locusts attacked several villages in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Thursday.

P Gujare, Deputy Director, District Agriculture Department, said, "A team has been constituted, wherever, such locust attacks are reported the team goes and provides solutions to farmers to tackle the situation".

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)

