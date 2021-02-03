'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra' likely to commence from April 15

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the proposed 'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra' will possibly commence from April 15, on the occasion of Himachal Day.

He said that the 'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra', on the occasion of Golden Jubilee Year of the Statehood of Himachal Pradesh, must ensure that the people of the State get involved in this Yatra

"The Rath Yatra would possibly commence from April 15 on the auspicious occasion of Himachal Day and will cover every area of the state," Thakur said while presiding over the meeting regarding proposed 'Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra' here today, according to an official release.



"Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra must ensure that the people of the state get involved in this Yatra. The active participation of elected representatives of Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies should be ensured to make this event a mega success," he added.

Thakur further said that all major departments must actively participate in highlighting the achievements of their departments. He said the Rath Yatra would also highlight the achievements made by the state of Himachal Pradesh during the last 50 years.

"The Rath Yatra will cover clusters of 2 to 3 panchayats of the area where events would be held regarding achievements of the state. Focus should also be laid on highlighting the policies and programmes of the present state government," Thakur said.

He said that events such as 'Itihaas pe Charcha', debate and painting competitions will also be held to ensure active participation and involvement of students.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretaries Ram Subhag Singh and Nisha Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister JC Sharma, Secretaries Sandeep Bhatnagar and Amitabh Awasthi, Director Industries Hansraj Sharma, Director Tourism Yunus and Director Rural Development Lalit Jain among others attended the meeting. (ANI)

