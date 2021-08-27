Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra to begin from October 2: CM

Shimla [Himachal Pradesh] (India), August 27 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday announced that Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra will begin from October 2.



The State Government would be organizing Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra to commemorate the Golden Jubilee Year of Statehood from October 2 this year.

The Chief Minister said that the proposed Swaranim Rath would cover different parts of the State and 51 events would be held in a befitting manner.

Originally, the Rath Yatra was planned last year but got postponed due to the COVID. (ANI)

