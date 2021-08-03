Swarnim Vijay Flame reaches Siachen Glacier to commemorate 50 years of victory

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], August 3 (ANI): The Swarnim Vijay Flame on Tuesday reached the frozen frontier of Siachen Glacier to commemorate 50 years of Indian Armed Forces victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

The victory flame was received with full Military honours at Bana Post, located at a height of 22,000 ft. on the Siachen Glacier.

Bana Post was captured by the Indian Army in 1987 in an unparalleled daring operation. Honorary Captain Bana Singh was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military award for gallantry for this operation, according to the Defence reports.

"From Bana Post, the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was taken to Indira Colonel, the Northernmost point of the Siachen Glacier where the Indian Army troops received it with enthusiasm and reiterated their pledge towards the defence of the country," stated by Ministry of Defence Public Relations Unit (PRO-Defence), Srinagar (ANI).