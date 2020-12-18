'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' marking India's victory in 1971 war reaches Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 18 (ANI): The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (victory torch) lit for the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war reached Dehradun on Friday.

The victory flame was brought to Clement Town Military Station in Dehradun on Friday.

The Indian Army in a statement said, "As a tribute to the war heroes of 1971 war, India Army has come up with a heart-touching gesture to felicitate the veteran and veer naris who lead us to victory over our western adversary."



As per the statement, the torch will further be taken to Ambala and finally taken to Jammu as its final destination, after covering the entire Northern Command, under the aegis of India Army teams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on Wednesday to mark the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops surrendered. (ANI)

