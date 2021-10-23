Swarnim Vijay Mashaal reaches Manipur's Keithelmanbi

Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 23 (ANI): The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory Flame), which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last year marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war, reached Manipur's Nambol on Friday.

The victory flame was escorted by the bike riders of the Royal Riders (Imphal Biker's Club), all the way from Nambol to Keithelmanbi.

Keithelmanbi Battalion of HQ 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR(S) celebrated the Swarnim Vijay Varsh with enthusiasm and great fanfare at Keithelmanbi and Nambol on October 22, 2021.



The 'Victory' celebrations at Nambol commenced with the arrival of Victory Flame. They were followed by paying homage to the fallen soldiers with wreath-laying. The 'Mashaal' was presented a Guard of honour by the Assam Rifles and NCC students. Meira Paibis also joined to pay floral tributes to the valiant soldiers who had made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.





"As part of the celebration, we received the flame at the Nambol in Manipur on behalf of IGAR (S). Assam Rifles is grateful to the bikers club or the royal riders of Imphal who have escorted the flame all the way from Nambol to Keithelmanbi. We also have 71 veterans who participated in the war and we are honoured that we could felicitate them," said Brigadier Deepak Joshi (Commander 9 Sector Assam Rifles).

"I am thankful for the media, and to the civil participation, civil brethren and my friends from CRPF and other sister organisations who could come here. As we are all aware that the eternal flame was lit by the Shri Narendra Modi at the national war memorial on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas and is travelling to the four cardinal directions of the country. We are very fortunate to receive the flame at Nambol," he added.

As a part of the celebration, an exhibition of polo games was also played, along with a cultural programme. Weapons and arms were also displayed for the students, along with tree plantations.



The Golden Jubilee of the Victory of India in the 1971 War for Liberation of Bangladesh being celebrated as "Swarnim Vijay Varsh", was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from National War Memorial in New Delhi on 16 December 2020. Four Victory Flames (Swarnim Vijay Mashaal) lit from the eternal flame at National War Memorial have been travelling across the length and width of the country. (ANI)

