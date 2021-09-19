Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Seminar focusing India-Bangladesh to be held in Guwahati on Sep 21

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 19 (ANI): India is observing Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations throughout the country to mark 50 years of its victory over Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh in the 1971 war.

Keeping with the spirit of the occasion, a Seminar will be conducted on the theme "Bangladesh and North East India: Into the Rising Sun' in Guwahati on September 21 and will see participation from distinguished speakers from India and Bangladesh.

Wasbir Hussain, Editor-in-Chief, NE Live and Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, Academic Advisor to the Assam's Education Department, will chair the sessions.

The one-day Seminar will be conducted under the aegis of the Indian Army's Eastern Command.

The "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" seminar will be an apt platform for the speakers and participants to explore and exchange ideas and views on the topics relevant to the theme for better understanding and coordination between the two Nations.

The seminar will be telecast live on YouTube for viewing by all including citizens of both India and Bangladesh. (ANI)