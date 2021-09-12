Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Victory flame received at Air Force Station in Telangana's Hakimpet

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): As part of celebrations of 50 years of India's triumph over Pakistan in 1971 war, Air commodore AS Minhas, Air officer commanding, Air Force station Hakimpet along with Air Vice Marshal (retd) CV Parker received the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' victory flame here.

In the ceremony, Parker, a veteran of the 1971 war, remembered his journey and said: "It has been a very emotional experience this evening. We are grateful for being remembered even after 50 years. For me personally, any visit to Hakimpet is a 'Ghar Wapsi' (return home)."

The 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations began with the Prime Minister of Narendra Modi lighting the victory flame on December 16, 2020, from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi, signifying the bravery of the soldiers of the war. Since then, the victory flame is travelling across the length and breadth of India.



Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops surrendered. (ANI)

