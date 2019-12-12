Swati Maliwal continues hunger strike over women safety

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal, whose hunger strike against rape incidents in the country entered its 10th day on Thursday, said that the government has not fulfilled her demands to punish the rape convicts.

"Today is the 10th day of my hunger strike. I have been requesting the Central government to make regulations in which the rape convicts should get the harshest punishment within 6 months. However, our government can neither hear the cries of the women, nor can they see the agony of the women," Maliwal told ANI.

She further called the government 'insensitive', stating that her demands regarding women safety have not been fulfilled.

"My protest will continue till the government accepts my demands. The culprits should be punished. The Nirbhaya fund is still unused, it should be used to stop further incidents," she said.

This comes after a woman veterinarian was raped and murdered in the Shamshabad area in Telangana last month. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. The accused were killed in a police encounter on Friday last week.

On the same day, a rape victim succumbed to her injuries in New Delhi after she was set ablaze by four men, including the rape accused in Unnao on Thursday. (ANI)

