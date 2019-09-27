Swati Maliwal slams Delhi police over 'inaction against spa owners' for threatening her

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday hit out at the police for "not registering FIR and taking any action" against the spa owners for allegedly sending her threat calls.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "DCW will not allow sex rackets to function under the garb of spa parlours and so we inspected many places and four FIR's were also registered due to which many spas were shut down. So the angry spa owners are now threatening me and my family. I had sent all the call recordings to the Police Commissioner one week back and complaint to register an FIR against them. But it has been one week now neither did they register an FIR nor did they arrest anybody."

Maliwal claimed that the Delhi police has requested her to take police protection but she refused it twice as she wants action into the matter, not protection.

"If the DCW chief's complaint is not getting registered then how would anybody else will be able to get it. This is unacceptable and the crime in Delhi has increased tremendously. Nobody is safe and you want to give special treatment to me by providing protection? I have refused for it twice because I want Delhi to be safe, not special protection," she said.

The DCW chief further claimed that a big section of the Delhi police is busy in providing security to VIPs.

She also requested the central government to call an urgent meeting including Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and DCW to find a solution on the increasing rate of crime in Delhi. (ANI)

