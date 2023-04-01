Swedish national arrested in Mumbai for molesting IndiGo cabin crew

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): A Sweden national was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member onboard an IndiGo flight from Bangkok, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as, Klas Erik Harald Jonasm, 63, police said.

The Swedish national was handed over to Mumbai police by the airline staff when the flight landed at Mumbai Airport on Thursday, officials said.

The accused was arrested on Thursday after a complaint by IndiGo Airlines and was produced in the Andheri court on Friday and granted bail the same day, officials said.

A chargesheet was filed by the police, in Andheri court on Friday.



Police said they have started further investigations into the case.

This is the 8th unruly airline passenger arrested in India in the past three months, according to officials.

On March 23, Mumbai's Sahar Police booked two IndiGo flyers travelling from Dubai to Mumbai for allegedly being drunk and misbehaving with the crew, police said earlier in the month.

The arrested passengers were identified as Dattatreya Bapardekar and John George D'Souza.

"Two Indigo flyers have been booked under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & sections 21,22 and 25 of Aircraft rules for being drunk & misbehaving with the crew. Both were arrested formally but as the sections were bailable, they were granted bail from the police station itself", DCP Dixit Gedam, Mumbai Police told ANI earlier in the month.

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 22. It is alleged that passengers John George D'Souza and Dattatreya Anand Bapardekar started drinking after the flight took off from Dubai on an Indigo flight from Dubai to Mumbai. When the cabin crew found this, they informed them about the ban on drinking alcohol inside the flight. But both the accused got infuriated and stood up from their seat and started walking inside the flight drunk. (ANI)

