Swedish Royal Couple meets Uddhav Thackeray, Maha Governor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray was also present at the lunch meeting which took place in the afternoon.

The Royal Couple is on a five-day visit to India which began in New Delhi on Monday, where they met President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

They will be flying to Dehradun on Thursday. (ANI)