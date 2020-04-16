Sweet shops in Bengal allowed to open for 8 hours amid lockdown

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): Amid the lockdown, sweet shops in West Bengal will be allowed to operate for eight hours everyday, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Sweet shops will be allowed to operate for 8 hours now, from 8 am to 4 pm everyday," said Banerjee.

The State Government had earlier allowed sweet shops to operate for four hours from 12 noon to 4 pm everyday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 231 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far.

Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases reached 12,759, including 10,824 active cases, 1514 cured/discharged/migrated and 420 deaths. (ANI)

