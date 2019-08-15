Sweets exchanged between BSF, Bangladeshi guards on 73rd I-Day

Phulbari (West Bengal) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Sweets were exchanged at India-Bangladesh border between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to mark the 73rd Independence Day of India.

Personnel of the border guarding forces have traditionally exchanged sweets on religious and national festivals of the two countries as a mark of goodwill gestures.

Earlier during his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned about Bangladesh's struggle with terrorism while outlining the need of global powers uniting to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the world.

However, a similar exchange of sweets between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers personnel did not take place yesterday at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day.

Barring a few occasions when the diplomatic relations were at low, the sweets have been traditionally exchanged between India and its neighbour through security forces stationed at the border. (ANI)

