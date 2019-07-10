Swimming banned at beaches in Diu due to harsh weather

Daman and Diu [India], July 10 (ANI): Diu administration on Monday ordered imposition of IPC section 144 and banned bathing and swimming at beaches due to harsh weather until further notice.

"As the monsoon season is going on currently, the administration has imposed section 144 because the sea is rough during this time. I would like to appeal to the general public and tourists to avoid bathing or swimming at beaches." Said Police Superintendent, Hareshwar Swamy.

The order was passed recently after Diu Collector and Magistrate Hemant Kumar called a meeting with all departments in the district and made the decision to impose Indian Penal Code section 144 and also banned bathing and swimming at beaches.

The orders are also to prohibit fishermen from venturing into the sea.

Upon being asked the duration of the prohibition, the SP said, "The prohibition will continue until the situation is normalised." (ANI)

