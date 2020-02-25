Swine flu patient dies in Hyderabad after delivering baby

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): A woman, undergoing treatment for swine flu on Monday passed away after delivering a healthy baby at a state-run hospital here.

Shahanaj, a resident of Jammikunta Mandal of Karimnagar district was pregnant and was also suffering with swine flu. She was admitted to a local hospital in Warangal and later shifted to Gandhi Hospital last week. Since then, she was kept in the swine flu ward and was undergoing treatment.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director Medical Education said: "The Gandhi Hospital Medical team has conducted C-Section surgery and saved the baby but unfortunately Shahanaj died while undergoing treatment. Her baby is now in the hospital in good condition." (ANI)

