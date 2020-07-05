Swiss Air's Zurich-Mumbai cargo flight diverted to Hyderabad due to bad weather

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): Swiss Air's Zurich-Mumbai cargo flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to bad weather in Mumbai.

The flight landed at Hyderabad airport at 11:54 am.

Mumbai was battered with rains on Sunday morning, resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Thane reported 28 cm of rain, Santacruz 20.1 cm, and Colaba 13 cm, as of 8:30 am on Sunday morning. (ANI)

