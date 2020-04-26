Swiss citizens airlifted from Kochi to Zurich

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 26 (ANI): As many as 164 Swiss citizens stranded in Kerala following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown were airlifted from Cochin International Airport here by Swiss Air, an airport spokesperson said.

The flight took off from Cochin International Airport yesterday at 11:10 pm to Zurich.

The flight with 62 Swiss citizens who arrived in Kochi on a plane from Kolkata yesterday were put on a flight to Zurich. A total of 226 Swiss citizens have been airlifted.

The medical team screened the passengers at the Cochin airport.

Baggage of the passengers were disinfected and they also completed the health screening at the health desk at the airport.

In another development, a man from Kerala suffering from gastrointestinal ailments was brought back from the United Kingdom to Kozhikode in a chartered flight on Friday for treatment. (ANI)

