Syama Prasad Mookerjee would've been proud about Article 370 abrogation: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): On the occasion of Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 119th birth anniversary, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the former would have been "proud" as his [Mookerjee] party played a key role in the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

"Mookerjee will be very proud today that the members of the party formed by him played a key role in the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament. The country will always remain thankful to PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Parliament for this step. Both Mookerjee and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay were the icons of the country in the last century, especially for our party", the minister said during a speech addressing the party workers.

Last year on August 5, the BJP-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir resulting in two Union Territories -- J-K and Ladakh.

While urging BJP leaders and workers to spread Mookerjee's messages, the minister added, "Most of us have probably never seen him. We only heard of him and listened to his speeches. We must spread his teachings to the next generation."

Among those who were present on the occasion include Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and other party leaders who also offered floral tributes to Mookerjee, who was born on July 6, 1901. He passed away on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

