Synchronise, calibrate efforts to revitalise rural economy: J-K Lt Gov's advisor at Nabard meet

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), February 3 (ANI): At a seminar of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, said there is a need to synchronise and calibrate efforts of all stakeholders to revitalise the rural economy.

On the occasion, the advisor unveiled a concept paper prepared by NABARD on the credit potential estimation of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The paper is titled "Collectivisation of agricultural produce for enhancing farmer's income estimates the total credit potential to priority sectors in J&K at Rs 35583.25 crore."

The document has been prepared by consolidating the potential identified in the credit plans in priority sectors of every district of the UT.





He asked the officers to create awareness among the farmers about the success of their counterparts elsewhere. He directed that success stories should be highlighted during village seminars.

The Chairman and Managing Director, NABARD, said that NABARD is rolling out a package of Rs 25991 crore for Jammu and Kashmir for next five years as accepted by the Government of India.

He said that the necessary guidelines and plans are envisaged each year for the welfare of farmers, with consultations made with banks and government departments.

Presentations on NABARD initiatives in J&K reflecting the impact of various projects was given by DGM, NABARD while representatives of NGOs presented the impact of NABARD in both divisions of J&K. (ANI)

