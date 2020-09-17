Synchrony as part of CSR initiative assists Secunderabad Military Hospital and ECHS polyclinics in fight against COVID-19

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17 (ANI): In the fight against COVID-19, Synchrony, a consumer financial services company, provided medical equipment including X-Ray machine, Multiple patient Monitoring Systems, ICU beds, Air Mattresses, Temperature Screening Kiosks with Automated Hand Sanitization facilities and a Ventilator to Military Hospital in Secunderabad on Thursday.



In an official statement, the company said its initiative was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

"The CSR activities by Synchrony Veterans Network include upgrading facilities for the pharmacy and reception area, providing an automated Hematology Analyzer for the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic at Secunderabad as also provide volunteer support towards veteran welfare activities like assistance in the patient management at the reception desk and facelift of aesthetics of polyclinics," said the statement.

It added that Military authorities in Secunderabad expressed their gratitude to the Synchrony leadership involved in the activity. (ANI)

