"Synonymous with courage and foresight" Modi hails Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth anniversary and hailed her for being synonymous with courage and foresight.

"On her birth anniversary, tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Ji. She was synonymous with courage and foresight. She devoted her life to serving others," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also shared one of the videos of previous programmes of 'Mann Ki Baat' and highlighted the days from the 'Unity' march.

Recalling an emotional moment with Rajmata during the Unity march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, led by Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, PM Modi talked about an incident when Rajmata offered him hot milk in cold weather during the month of December-January.

"She was from a royal family and had all resources and power, but still she dedicated her whole life to the service of the people like a mother. I can never forget that incident about her motherly love and care," Modi said, adding that the country's people are fortunate that such great personalities have served our country.

Vijaya Raje Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior was born on October 11, 1919, at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. After completing her education, she was inspired by the freedom movement and joined the struggle for independence.

She believed in educating the girl child and women empowerment. In post-independence India, education for girls entered a new phase. It was to meet this need for a comprehensive Indian education stressing Indian values, religions, and culture that she worked to educate girls and women.

Scindia remained a Member of Parliament for many years between 1957 and 1998. She was actively engaged in different social activities, especially in the field of women empowerment and worked closely with various organizations dedicated to the cause of upliftment of women through education. She was a writer and wrote two books. Vijaya Raje Scindia died on January 25, 2001. (ANI)