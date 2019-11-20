Synthetic cumin factory in Delhi busted, huge quantity of adulterated spice seized, 5 arrested

Delhi police busted gang involved in manufacturing synthetic cumin, 5 arrested (photo/ANI)
New Delhi (India), Nov 20 : Delhi Police busted a gang involved in manufacturing synthetic cumin here on Tuesday and arrested five persons in connection with the case. Police also confiscated a huge quantity of synthetic cumin and raw material used in its manufacturing.
The accused identified as Hari Nandan, Kamran, Ganga Prasad, Harish and Pawan are all residents of Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The arrest was made after a raid at a manufacturing unit located in Bawana area.
"On the basis of local-level input, surveillance was done. Subsequently, a trap was laid and a raid was conducted. They all are gang members but the kingpin of the gang is still at large and police is searching his whereabouts," said Gaurav Sharma, DCP, Outer North Delhi.
"The cumin wasn't even adulterated, it was entirely fake. They used grass, stone powder and jaggery residue for it," said Sharma.
"The raw material is procured from Rajasthan while the supply is made to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan," he said.
Police said that synthetic cumin is added to cumin in the ratio of 1:5 and sold in the market
Further, an investigation is going on

