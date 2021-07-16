T-Series says rape allegations against MD Bhushan Kumar 'false and malicious'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): After T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar was booked on the charges of rape, the music company on Friday said the allegation against him is completely false and malicious.

"The complaint filed against Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work. It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos," reads the official statement of T-Series.

According to T-Series, the complainant approached Bhushan Kumar in March 2021 seeking help to fund one of the web series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, in June 2021 after the lockdown in Maharashtra was lifted she allegedly started approaching the T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding a huge sum of money as an extortion amount.



"Consequently, a complaint was filled by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion at Amboli police station on July 1, 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counterblast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offense of extortion," the statement added.

T-Series said the company is in the process of consulting its lawyers in this regard and is about to take appropriate legal action.

Earlier on Friday, a case of rape has been registered against Bhushan Kumar, the Managing Director of the music company T-Series.

According to Mumbai Police, a 30-year-old woman has alleged that she was lured by an offer to work in a T-series project and raped by Bhushan Kumar.

The case has been registered at the DN Nagar police station in Mumbai. (ANI)

