Tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti to be showcased at this year's Republic Day parade

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): As preparations for the Republic Day parade are in full swing, it is learned that a tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti depicting the success of 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative and the ownership of the entire rural water supply system, will be showcased at the 2022 Republic Day parade.

Giving details of the tableau, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel, in a conversation with ANI, said, "This year, a tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti will be included in the Republic Day parade. The tableau signifies the success of 'Har Ghar Jal' and the ownership of the entire rural water supply system with the local community. The central part depicts people enjoying the facility of tap water in their homes, schools and Anganwadi centres. Trained local women are seen carrying out water quality checks with the help of field test kits."

Patel further said, "After the announcement of 'Jal Jeevan Mission' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019, the lives of crores of families living in remote villages have become easier and new avenues for progress have been opened for them. It is the dream of the Prime Minister that by the year 2024, pure drinking water should reach every household in every village of the country so that women can get rid of the age-old compulsion of carrying water, and make life easier for all."



"At the time of the announcement, only 3.23 crore (17 per cent) households had access to tap water. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in just 29 months, now 8.8 crore (46 per cent) rural households, 8.4 lakh (82 per cent) schools and 8.6 lakh (87 per cent) Anganwadi centers are getting pure water from taps," said the Union Minister.

Patel stated, "The back of the tableau depicts how water sources freeze, supply lines become inactive, pipes burst and goods supplies stalled when temperatures drop to -20 °C in winter at an altitude of 13,000 feet. Even then, with the help of animals and helicopters, construction materials are transported. The technical challenge of extracting water from frozen water bodies is also depicted."

"Main water supply lines are laid below the frost-line so that water does not freeze in them. Wherever pipes carry water above the frost-line, they are covered with 4-inch-diameter special-insulation made of glass-wool, sawdust, and aluminum. Solar energy also plays an important role in maintaining the flow of water in the pipeline," he added. (ANI)

