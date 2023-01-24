Tableaux, cultural programs to be seen at Republic Day parade after two years in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 24 (ANI): After two years, once again the departmental tableaux and cultural programs will be seen along with a police parade on Republic Day celebration in the state capital Raipur, an official said on Tuesday.

The preparation for the Republic day celebration is going on in full swing and a full dress rehearsal was held at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur on Tuesday.

During the final rehearsal, the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawans and police force performed the march past. Along with this, an outline of the cultural program to be held on the occasion of the Republic Day here was also prepared.



Raipur Collector Sarveshwar Bhure said, "Today, the final rehearsal of the program organised on the occasion of Republic Day was organised at the Police Parade Ground. The cultural programs which were not being held for the last two years have been included this year. Three cultural programs have been included in the program. Along with this, there used to be departmental tableaux, that too was closed for the last a few years, will be included in this year's Republic Day celebration as well."

"The police force, CRPF jawans and others have done the march past today. Besides, the rehearsal of the entire program which will be organised on the occasion of January 26 was also held here," he added.

Giving details about the program, the collector Bhure said, "12 troops of soldiers will perform the parade and 28 Jawans, including one commander will be there in a troop. Of these 12 troops, one troop will be of Jharkhand. Besides, Tableaux of eight different departments will be displayed and school children will present the dance program on the occasion."



"The program will start at 8 am on January 26 after the flag hoisting by the Governor, Anusuiya Uikey. On this occasion, 57 police officials will be honoured with state medals," he added. (ANI)

