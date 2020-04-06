Tablighi event attendee tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Kapurthala; Punjab death tally 7

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): The death toll in Punjab due to novel coronavirus rose to seven on Sunday with a 75-year-old woman succumbing to the infection in Amritsar hospital, officials said.

Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Bir Singh Sidhu said "The seventh death In Punjab due to CoronaVirus in Amritsar Hospital. The patient was 75 years old and was a resident of Sujjanpur, Pathankot. She was referred to Amritsar Hospital yesterday."

Earlier a 69-year old woman COVID-19 positive resident of Pathnakot suffered a cardiac arrest and died at a private hospital in Ludhiana, where she was admitted to on March 31. She had co-morbid conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal said.

Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab tested positive taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to 68 in the state.

Out of these, a person who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi's Nizamuddin area has tested positive for coronavirus in Kapurthala.

"One more COVID-19 positive case reported in Kapurthala. Out of 33 people of Tablighi Jamaat, one has tested positive. He was living in Kot Karar Khan village in Kapurthala. The person was residing at a mosque along with other Jamaatis," Bir Singh Sidhu said.

According to the chief secretary, the Kapurthala District Administration is sealing the village, mosques and Gujjar Dera and the COVID -19 positive people has been kept in the isolation ward of Civil Hospital Kapurthala.

In a late-night update Bir Singh Sidhu said that two primary contacts of the 52-year old COVID-19 positive man -his wife and 16-year old son also tested positive. "Contact tracing for the two has begun and the District Administration has created a buffer zone of 7 kilometres." (ANI)

