Tablighi Jamaat: 960 foreigners blacklisted, visas cancelled

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): As many as 960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their tourist visas have been cancelled in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event.

"In the case of Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, MHA has directed Delhi Police and DGPs of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005," Office of the Home Minister stated.

"In the case of Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, 960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled after they were found involved in activities related to Tablighi Jamat," it added.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

An FIR was earlier registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 in Delhi. (ANI)

