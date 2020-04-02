Tablighi Jamaat attendee tests positive in Rajasthan

Dhaulpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 2 (ANI): A person, who recently attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sameerveer Sikarwar confirmed that the person has tested positive and he is being referred to Jaipur Hospital from Dhaulpur district hospital.

As many as 400 coronavirus patients have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster at Nizamuddin, the Centre said on Thursday.

Thirteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of those infected by the novel coronavirus in the state to 133.

Jaipur has a total of 41 coronavirus patients, the highest in Rajasthan, followed by Bhilwara with 26 cases. There are 10 cases from Jodhpur, nine from Jhunjhunu, eight from Churu, five from Ajmer, four from Tonk, three from Dungarpur, two each from Alwar and Pratapgarh and one each from Pali and Sikar.

The total cumulative positive cases include two Italian nationals and 14 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi and had tested positive earlier.

The total samples received in the state are 7,984 of which 115 are positive. Eighteen of the evacuees from Iran, who are housed in the Army camp in Jodhpur and Jaipur have tested positive.

The total number of negative samples is 7,219 while 650 are under process, and 11 people have been discharged. (ANI)

