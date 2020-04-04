Tablighi Jamaat chief files reply on Delhi Police notice over Nizamuddin congregation

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhlawi on Saturday filed a reply on Delhi Police notice in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Nizamuddin last month, which has emerged as one of the epicentres of coronavirus spread.

Advocate Shahid Ali, the lawyer of Kandhlawi, said, "In pursuance to notice under Section 91 Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC), we have filed a reply and have sought more time to produce documents as most of the offices/ departments are closed due to lockdown."

The reply also said that Maulana Saad is currently in self-quarantine.

Earlier, Delhi Police had served a notice to the Jamaat chief asking several questions regarding the congregation held at Nizamuddin after an FIR was registered in the matter under the Epidemic Disease Act.

Several people who attended the congregation have tested positive for coronavirus across the country.

Markaz Tablighi Jamaat also issued a statement and clarified that Tablighi Jamaat and volunteers associated with Markaz Nizamuddin are responsible and law-abiding citizens of the country and urged people to volunteer all assistance to police and other officials.

Meanwhile, the country is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

