TADA court holds Yasin Malik prima facie responsible for IAF officer's killing

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): A Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court here has observed that there are "sufficient grounds for drawing presumption that the accused Yasin Malik" and others have "prima facie have committed" the offence of killing Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna and three others.

"Sufficient grounds are existing for drawing presumption that the accused Yasin Malik, Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias Nalka, Nana Ji alias Saleem, Javed Ahmad Zargar and Showkat Ahmed Bakshi prima facie have committed an offence under Section 302, 307 RPC, Section 3(3) and Section 4(i) of TADA Act 1987 and Section 7/27 of Arms Act 1959 read with Section 120-B of RPC. Hence charges are to be framed against each of them, separately for the afore-delineated offences," the court observed in its order.

Yasin Malik and Shoukat Bakshi witnessed the court proceedings through video conferencing.

On January 25, 1990, four IAF personnel including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna were allegedly killed by Yasin Malik and his other accomplices at Rawalpora.

Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in this connection.

Malik has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. (ANI)

