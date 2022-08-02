Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan were sources of finances for protest: Police tells HC on Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted before the Delhi High Court that Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan were alleged sources of finances for the protest.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for Delhi Police, referred to some documents and said that alleged top conspirators consist of UAH, SIO, PFI, Extreme Leftist, Civil Society groups and student mentors.

He also said that the alleged sources of finances were Tahir Hussain and Ishrat Jahan etc and there was a diversion of funds to all protest sites.

His submission came while the Delhi HC was hearing Umar Khalid's bail plea in the larger conspiracy case relating to Delhi Violence.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad read the chargesheet part relating to Sharjeel Imam's speech delivered on December 13, 2019, wherein Sharjeel Imam was heard saying that his goal is to do a Chakka Jaam and thus stop the delivery of essential commodities in the localities of Delhi. The SPP informed the court that this speech was made after the first riots took place.

SPP said that Imam in his speech also mentioned that anything that happens in Delhi catches international attention and appealed to the people to do Chakka jam as he wanted to stop the milk and water in Delhi's localities. He also told the court about the meetings between Umar Khalid, Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha and Saif Ul Islam.

SPP Prasad said that there is a perception sought to be created that all these protest sites were organic in nature. SPP also read the Facebook post made by Sharjeel Imam on January 9, 2020, wherein Iman's Facebook Post mentioned that students of Jamia (SOJ) are a part of it.

SPP Prasad said that when there was a change in strategy, Jamia Awareness Campaign Team (JACT) was formed for local mobilisation.

SPP Amit Prasad also apprised the court about DPSG, which was formed on December 28, 2019.

As the SPP Prasad's argument remained inconclusive, the court adjourned the matter for hearing on August 4.

Umar Khalid has challenged the trial court order denying him bail in the larger conspiracy of North East Delhi riots of February 2020.

This case pertains to the larger conspiracy of the North East Delhi riots of February 2020. In these riots, 53 people died and hundreds were injured. (ANI)