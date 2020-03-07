Tahir Hussain's licensed pistol, live cartridges seized by Delhi Police sent to forensics

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): A licensed pistol owned by suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain was seized by Delhi Police on Saturday.

The pistol has been sent for forensic test to ascertain whether it was used in the firing in the recent Delhi violence.

24 live cartridges were also seized and send for forensics testing.

Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday for the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the violence in north-east Delhi last week.

A Delhi court had yesterday sent Hussain to 7-day police custody, in connection with the case. The Karkardooma Court court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of expelled AAP leader, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side.

The expelled councillor is an accused in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents.

At least 53 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

