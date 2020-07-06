Taj Mahal, other monuments to not reopen as Agra sees surge in COVID-19 cases

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): In the view of current COVID-19 situation in Agra, historical monuments like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar tomb and others to remain closed until further orders as they fall in 'buffer zone' areas, according to District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh.

The District Magistrate said that 55 new cases reported in past four days and there are 71 containment zones. He added that there is a threat of coronavirus spread as tourists will come to these places if they are opened.

Earlier, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel announced that all monuments can be reopened with complete precautions from July 6 onwards, amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown.

All Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments were closed for around three months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)