Taj Mahal to be closed for public on Feb 24 during Trump's visit

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): The Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 12 noon on February 24 during US President Donald Trump's visit next week.

Speaking to ANI, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Superintendent Agra Division, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said, "Due to security reasons, Taj Mahal will be closed for public from 12 noon on the day when US President Donald Trump visits the monument. President Trump will visit Taj Mahal on February 24."

Earlier today, Superintendent of Police (City) Botre Rohan Pramod, had said, "All the houses, shops, restaurants and hotels on the main route and near the Taj Mahal area have been identified. The verification process is about to finish. Some teams have also been put for getting the verification done."

"All this has been done so that there is no security lapse," he had added.

Local vendors in the city have said that as part of the verification process, police asked them to provide their Aadhaar card.

Trump will be on a two-day state visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

