Take action against private labs in Dehradun giving false COVID-19 reports: U'khand Chief Secy to officials

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Saturday asked officials to take action against private labs who are giving false coronavirus test reports in Dehradun.

During a virtual meeting with all the District Magistrates and Health Department officials, the Chief Secretary said, "I have received various complaints regarding fake positive COVID-19 reports given by some private labs in Dehradun. The report of the same person is negative in the government hospital."

"About 50 per cent of the test reports are positive in private labs," Prakash added.



He instructed the District Magistrate Dehradun to look into the matter. "If any private lab is found to be giving false reports, authorities should take strict action against them," he said.

The Chief Secretary has also urged the people to follow home isolation protocols as per rules.

He said the Health Department should ensure that home isolation kits should be provided to the home isolated patients soon.

A team of Health Department should also visit the homes of home isolated people to provide them all the information and necessary medicines, he added. (ANI)

