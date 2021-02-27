Take action against those who will try to spread violence during WB polls: Cong MP requests EC

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said that the Congress Party has requested the Election Commission (EC) to take action against those who will try spread violence during the West Bengal assembly elections.

"We have requested the Election Commission to take strict action against those who try to spread violence during eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal. Our aim is to ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner," said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday.



The polling in these states will start from March 27 and end on April 29. The counting of votes for elections to four states and one UT will be held on May 2.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. (ANI)

