Take feedback, analyze and then incorporate: PM Modi to young civil servants

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Encouraging young civil servants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged them to be receptive towards new ideas, new concepts and perspectives and said that maintaining service orientation is paramount for them as it will bring out neutrality.

"One should take feedback from multiple sources, analyze them and incorporate them," he said asking the officers to strive for continuous learning and to foster curiosity.

The Prime Minister's remarks came here during his address in the valedictory session of Assistant Secretaries, the IAS officers of the 2017 batch.

The officers made several presentations to the Prime Minister on themes ranging from transforming aspirational districts to governance solutions for transparency and faster delivery.

Emphasizing on the importance of public participation, PM Modi urged the young officers to encourage collective efforts for effective implementation of government schemes.

He exhorted the officers to imbibe the best experiences they had during the course of being Assistant Secretary.

He appreciated the young officers for their presentations and wished them the best for their roles ahead.

"Your success is important for the nation. Your success can transform the lives of many people," he said. (ANI)









