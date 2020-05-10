Take lockdown as opportunity to make digital systems in justice delivery more robust: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday emphasised to take COVID-19 lockdown challenge as an opportunity to make digital system in justice delivery more robust.

Prasad earlier in the day held an interaction with the team of law officers headed by Attorney General of India AK Venugopal through video conferencing, in which it was felt that in view of the seriousness of the pandemic court proceedings through video conferencing may remain a norm for some time to come.

"Let us take this challenge as an opportunity to make digital systems in justice delivery more robust," said the Law Minister.

He further said that during these challenging times overzealous public interest litigation (PIL) needs to be avoided, adding that one cannot stop anyone from filing cases but there must be an effective response to these types of interventions.

The Secretary, Department of Justice, highlighted the issues about e-courts and informed that 1,282 advocates have registered for e-filing of petitions during lockdown out of which 543 advocates have registered in the last one week alone.

The Attorney General and many other law officers emphasised that there is a need to strengthen the e-courts system by addressing the connectivity issues and by training of lawyers in e-courts management. (ANI)

