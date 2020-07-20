Take Mathura Rd instead of Bhairon Marg: Traffic cops

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Owing to a road closure on Ring road, heavy traffic congestion was seen at Bhairon Marg on Monday.

Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to take Mathura road instead of Ring road if going to Rajghat from ITO.

"Due to road closure near IP Depot on Ring road, traffic is heavy on Bhairon Marg. Commuters are advised to avoid Bhairon Marg via Ring road to Rajghat side and take Mathura road, ITO for Rajghat," Delhi Traffic Police said in a traffic alert tweet.

"Traffic staff is present there and regulating the traffic," they added. (ANI)

