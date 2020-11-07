Take part in the festival of democracy for progress of Bihar: Nadda

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): With the commencement of the last phase of Bihar assembly polls on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda urged the people to participate in the biggest festival of democracy for the progress of their state.

"Today, the last phase of voting is taking place in Bihar. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy by voting as much as possible for the progress of Bihar keeping in mind COVID-19 precautions," JP Nadda tweeted.

Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am on Saturday.

About 2.35 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and the Election Commission has made adequate arrangements and taken precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The electoral fate of 1,204 candidates will be decided in the elections.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded the maximum number of 46 candidates, followed by the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) at 42, Janata Dal (United) at 37, Bharatiya Janata Party at 35, and Congress at 25.

Apart from NDA, Mahagathbandhan and a third front comprising Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), BSP, AIMIM, and some other parties are contesting the election.

The Election Commission has already mandated face masks, hand sanitisers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields, and PPE kits during the electoral process while ensuring social distancing norms.

Polling was held for 71 and 94 constituencies in the first and second phases on October 28 and November 3 respectively. The results will be declared on November 10.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly. (ANI)