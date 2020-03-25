Take pledge to help 9 families during lockdown: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the citizens to extend help to nine families during the 21-day lockdown period if they can as the country battles the outbreak of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Modi was interacting with the people of his Lok Sabha constituency -- Varanasi -- via video conference on Wednesday.

"Whoever has the capability, take the pledge to take care of 9 families for 21 days. It will be a true 'Navratri'. Due to the lockdown, animals are also facing trouble. I appeal to the people to take care of the animals around them," said Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

