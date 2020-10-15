Take prompt action on complaints relating to safety of women: LG Baijal

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Advising all stakeholders to take prompt action on complaints relating to the safety of women, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the progress on the illumination of dark spots, installation of CCTV cameras in public places and other related measures.

Baijal held the 11th meeting of the Task Force on Women Safety with Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava and others via video conference.



"Directed all stakeholders to work proactively in a coordinated manner to effectively strengthen women safety in Delhi," Baijal tweeted after the conference.

He added, "Reviewed progress on the illumination of dark spots, installation of CCTVs in public places, provision of Panic Buttons in Public Transport and other women safety-related measures. Advised all departments to take prompt and deterrent action on complaints relating to the safety of women."

His directions came on a day when Maliwal shot a letter to Delhi Police, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding harassment and assault on a Kashmiri woman in the national capital. (ANI)

