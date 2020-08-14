Take stern action against Bengaluru violence perpetrators: JD-U leader

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Karnataka government should take stern action against those involved in the Bengaluru violence so that miscreants refrain from such acts in future, said Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh on Thursday.

"There should be legal action against the accused. The government should investigate the matter properly and take firm action against those responsible for the violence," Singh told ANI.

At least two people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the violence that broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday, over a 'derogatory' social media post by Bangalore Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew.

The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory posts.

Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked during the violence.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested. (ANI)

