Take voluntary retirement instead of saying 'no' to work: Uttarakhand chief secretary to officials

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 23 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu has advised bureaucrats to get out of the syndrome of saying 'no' to work or take voluntary retirement.

In the ongoing "chintan shivir" in Mussoorie, he said that in the government system, we do not get paid for saying 'no'.

His advice came in the wake of Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's recent instructions to him for improving officials' work in the state. Issuing instructions, Dhami stated, "To improve the work of officers in Uttarakhand, the government is going to change the standard of ACR (Annual Confidential Report)."

The Chief Secretary said in the "chintan shivir" that sometimes officers are afraid of taking decisions and are more interested in saying 'no' than 'yes'.



Going one step further, he said that officers having such thinking should take voluntary retirement by opting for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).

While giving advice, the Chief Secretary asked the officers to read the mandates in this regard.

Earlier addressing the 'chintan shivir' on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated "We people have given the mantra of simplification. We should think that how many departments have adopted this mantra. This shivir should not remain a mere formality."

The CM also stated that IAS is the biggest administrative service of our country and Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officials formulate policies of the country and states. Thousands of thoughts come to our minds daily which could not be remembered. So, we should adopt the habit of noting down.

Dhami further went on to say "We should change the culture of doing work from 10 to 5 (ANI)

